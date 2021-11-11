AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.29

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 25762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.21.

AGF.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.10.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market cap of C$577.27 million and a PE ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.64.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.