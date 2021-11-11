AIB Group’s (AIBRF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIBRF. Berenberg Bank downgraded AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.65 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

AIBRF stock remained flat at $$2.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

