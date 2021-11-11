AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to C$54.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

OTCMKTS:ABSSF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.