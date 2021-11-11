Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Stock Price Down 21.9%

Shares of Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) fell 21.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 1,204,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 286,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Aleafia Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALEAF)

Aleafia Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, which focuses on medical cannabis healthcare solutions. It operates medical cannabis care through medical cannabis clinics, processing and distribution facility, and innovative research. Its brands include Emblem and Symbl. The company was founded on February 02, 2007 and is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

