All Sports (SOC) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.68 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and $1.65 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.16 or 0.00227026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00092073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

