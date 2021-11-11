Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Allegiant Travel worth $22,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.27.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $190.22 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $141.85 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

