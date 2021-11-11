Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 1-Year High at $361.50

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 361.50 ($4.72) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.66), with a volume of 823417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.50 ($4.64).

The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 311.06.

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £494.68 ($646.30).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

