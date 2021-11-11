Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Shares of Allot Communications stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.81 million, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.