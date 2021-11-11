ALLY Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,474.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 11th. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $54,474.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALLY has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00053926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.53 or 0.00226287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00092127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (CRYPTO:ALY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALLY is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

