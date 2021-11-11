Alpha Coin Price Down 25.9% This Week (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $22,796.73 and approximately $46.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,994.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.23 or 0.01043529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00275005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00225703 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00028221 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

