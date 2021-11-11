Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s Largest Position

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,062 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.4% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,057,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $53.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,535.92. 32,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,390.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3,390.34. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

