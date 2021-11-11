American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stake Boosted by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 4.4% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $1,222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 18,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

