American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $11.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. American Well traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 41600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Get American Well alerts:

In other news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 199,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $2,083,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,324 shares of company stock worth $4,977,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its position in shares of American Well by 3.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.