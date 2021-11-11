Amgen (AMGN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $216.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $234.00 to $216.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $228.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $277.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Amgen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.
- 10/12/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/19/2021 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2021 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.56. 2,615,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.60.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.