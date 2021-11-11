Amgen (AMGN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $216.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $234.00 to $216.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $228.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $277.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Amgen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/12/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $235.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2021 – Amgen is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Amgen had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.56. 2,615,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

