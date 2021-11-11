Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.70

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 8987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.08.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $403,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.