Analysts Anticipate Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 797,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

