Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.80. 1,052,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,635. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,850 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 156.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.