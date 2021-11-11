Analysts Expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $2.16. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $9.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 105.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 191,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,963. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

