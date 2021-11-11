Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $208,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.44.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.