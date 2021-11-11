Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 11th (BMBL, BYND, CBAY, DIBS, DIS, FICO, GO, GOCO, IAS, MCFT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 11th:

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an inline rating on the stock.

Get Bumble Inc alerts:

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $50.00 to $46.00. Wolfe Research currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $74.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $223.00 to $191.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $209.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $218.00 to $209.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $630.00 to $550.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $22.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.