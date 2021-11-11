Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 11th (ABUS, ADDYY, ADT, ADV, AIBRF, AKU, AKYA, ALSMY, ANGN, ANNSF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 11th:

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Akumin Inc. is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services principally in the United States. The company’s imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, mammography and other interventional procedures. Akumin Inc. is based in PLANTATION, Fla. “

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$61.00 target price on the stock.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Freshii (TSE:FRII) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark to a speculative buy rating. The firm currently has C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$52.00 target price on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a hold rating. They currently have C$48.00 price target on the stock.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

