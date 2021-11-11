Anchor Neural World (ANW) Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market cap of $15.15 million and approximately $85.25 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Anchor Neural World

Anchor Neural World (CRYPTO:ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation . Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

