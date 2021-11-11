AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0858 on Top Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $20.97 million and $182,553.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 14% against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00228403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,530,277 coins and its circulating supply is 244,530,276 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

