Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,287,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after buying an additional 77,416 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $148.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.59 and a 12-month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

