Arbor Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 47,450 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,381% compared to the average daily volume of 1,363 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 1,247,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,646. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 432,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 814,198 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

