Arepacoin (AREPA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Arepacoin has a market cap of $22,622.37 and approximately $130.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin is a coin. It launched on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,183,553 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

