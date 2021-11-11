Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARKAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $4.91 on Thursday, hitting $141.46. The stock had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282. Arkema has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $129.99. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

