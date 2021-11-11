ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Hits New 12-Month High at $129.29

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.29 and last traded at $127.38, with a volume of 3994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.68.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

Get ASGN alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,722 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 8.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.