Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,690 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Vicor comprises 4.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Vicor worth $49,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

NASDAQ:VICR traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,378. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.80 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $1,696,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $2,332,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,385 shares of company stock worth $21,780,118. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

