Atkore (ATKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $107.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

