Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Announces Earnings Results

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 285.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

ACB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,995. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

