Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Announces Earnings Results

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 285.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.
ACB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,995. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.99.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
