Aurox Reaches One Day Volume of $1.28 Million (URUS)

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $146.35 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurox has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for $280.41 or 0.00431922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.28 or 0.00225312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

