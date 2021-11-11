AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AOCIF traded down $6.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.40. 2,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.