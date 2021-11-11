Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.38 Billion

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $88.00 or 0.00135529 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $19.38 billion and approximately $745.36 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.20 or 0.00497774 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00074492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001483 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

