AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,585 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises approximately 6.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.51% of AvalonBay Communities worth $149,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.13. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,529. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.84 and a fifty-two week high of $241.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.81.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.