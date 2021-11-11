AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275,576 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of AXIS Capital worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of AXS opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

