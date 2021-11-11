Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.
Shares of BW traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $9.20. 3,841,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $9.90.
In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.
