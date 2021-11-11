Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.08 and last traded at $37.98. Approximately 89,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,137% from the average daily volume of 7,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.06.

