Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITTU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $199,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $363,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $747,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter worth $995,000.

LITTU stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.