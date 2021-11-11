Balyasny Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,346 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after buying an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,829,034 in the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $353.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

