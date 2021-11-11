Banco Santander (SAN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Banco Santander (BME: SAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2021 – Banco Santander had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €3.50 ($4.12) to €3.60 ($4.24). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Banco Santander had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.85 ($4.53) to €3.90 ($4.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.35 ($5.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.93 ($4.62) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/27/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/27/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.40 ($4.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/18/2021 – Banco Santander had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €4.00 ($4.71) to €4.30 ($5.06). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on the stock, up previously from €4.15 ($4.88).

9/30/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/29/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a €4.15 ($4.88) price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.93 ($4.62) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/23/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.50 ($4.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/20/2021 – Banco Santander was given a new €4.00 ($4.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on the stock.

Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

