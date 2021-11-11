BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.99

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.99 and last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 130597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.51.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.05. The firm has a market cap of C$146.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

