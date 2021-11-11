Beazer Homes USA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,889 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 965% compared to the typical daily volume of 835 call options.

BZH has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE:BZH traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 57,511 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 36,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 153,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

