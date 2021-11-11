bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.68

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.68 and traded as high as $8.58. bebe stores shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 12,463 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from bebe stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

