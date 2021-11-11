Berry Global Group (BERY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
