Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Beyond Meat updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $12.55 on Thursday, hitting $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,654,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,629. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.85. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beyond Meat stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Beyond Meat worth $67,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.