Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.79

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.79 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 68957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $919.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 39.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

