Binance USD (BUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.18 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $13.55 billion and approximately $6.18 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00225545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00091383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,541,249,920 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.