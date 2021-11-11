Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

Shares of BIREF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. 113,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,525. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of -0.26. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.64 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

