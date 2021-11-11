Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

BIRDF traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

